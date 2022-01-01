Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve tamales

The Porch image

 

The Porch Kitchen & Cantina

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamale Pie$30.00
More about The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tamal$5.00
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Tuna Salad

Tomato Soup

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Fajitas

Taco Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Fried Steaks

Philly Cheesesteaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston