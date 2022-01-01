Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.95
Grilled teriyaki chicken stir fry with snap peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions & carrots. served over house seasoned rice pilaf
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
Hakkachow - Asian Eats image

 

Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem

615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
L-Teriyaki Bowl$8.95
Served with stir fried broccoli, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini.
More about Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

That Place - ~ In The West End

750 Summit St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Bowl$11.50
Grilled chicken or shrimp, broccoli, shredded carrot, pineapple, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce
More about That Place - ~ In The West End

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Muffins

Collard Greens

Stew

Avocado Toast

Nachos

Chopped Salad

Cookies

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston