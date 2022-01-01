Teriyaki bowls in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$13.95
Grilled teriyaki chicken stir fry with snap peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions & carrots. served over house seasoned rice pilaf
More about Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem
|L-Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.95
Served with stir fried broccoli, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini.