Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
Winston Salem
/
Winston Salem
/
Tostadas
Winston Salem restaurants that serve tostadas
GRILL
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
Avg 4.1
(38 reviews)
Tostada
$4.00
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
Alma Mexicana - 492 Patterson Avenue
492 Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem
No reviews yet
Chicken Tinga Tostada
$8.00
Shredded spicy chicken. Crema. Oaxacamole. Queso Fresco.
More about Alma Mexicana - 492 Patterson Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem
Shrimp Tacos
Coleslaw
Garden Salad
Salmon Sandwiches
Souvlaki
Pretzels
Waffles
Turkey Wraps
Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
More near Winston Salem to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(354 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(365 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(855 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(520 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston