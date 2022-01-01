Turkey clubs in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Turkey Sandwich
|$6.58
Make-it-your-own turkey sandwich. Add veggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Pie Guys' Pizza & More
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Turkey, Cheese, Toasted Hoagie Roll, Then Top With Lettuce, Onions, Mayo, Pepper, Oil & Vinegar
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Turkey Sandwich
|$6.58
Make-it-your-own turkey sandwich. Add vegggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities