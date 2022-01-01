Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$6.58
Make-it-your-own turkey sandwich. Add veggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Pie Guys' Pizza & More image

 

Pie Guys' Pizza & More

3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$10.00
Turkey, Cheese, Toasted Hoagie Roll, Then Top With Lettuce, Onions, Mayo, Pepper, Oil & Vinegar
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$6.58
Make-it-your-own turkey sandwich. Add vegggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

