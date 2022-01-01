Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Downtown
/
Winston Salem
/
Downtown
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Dom's
134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem
Avg 4.4
(945 reviews)
Calabrian Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
More about Dom's
Krankies Cafe
211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem
Avg 4.3
(1051 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$8.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with thick cut dill pickles, firecracker slaw, and house made spicy gochujang mayo served on a brioche bun
More about Krankies Cafe
