Croissants in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve croissants

CHICKEN BBQ Croissant image

 

6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant

209 W 6th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BBQ Croissant$13.00
More about 6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
Young Cardinal Cafe image

 

Young Cardinal Cafe

424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem

Avg 5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chix Sal Croissant$11.00
More about Young Cardinal Cafe

Map

