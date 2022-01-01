Winstons Cafe and Bakery
Locals-focused cafe bakery featuring bagels, sandwiches, donuts, breakfast and lunch with an East meets Westcoast influence.
1517 3rd st
Popular Items
Location
1517 3rd st
Napa CA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jam Cellars, Tarla Mediterranean Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Namaste Indian Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Compline
A downtown Napa wine bar and Californian restaurant.
Norman Rose Tavern
Come in and enjoy!