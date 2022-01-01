Go
Winstons Cafe and Bakery

Locals-focused cafe bakery featuring bagels, sandwiches, donuts, breakfast and lunch with an East meets Westcoast influence.

1517 3rd st

Popular Items

Avocado Bagel$12.00
Monkey Bread$6.00
Bagel Choice$3.00
Sticky Bun$6.00
Breakfast Sando$11.00
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sando$11.00
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Lox Bagel$16.00
Latte$4.50
Vanilla Donut$3.75
1517 3rd st

Napa CA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Jam Cellars, Tarla Mediterranean Grill

Namaste Indian Bistro

Compline

A downtown Napa wine bar and Californian restaurant.

Norman Rose Tavern

