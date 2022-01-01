Go
Winston's Cafe

GRILL

1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133 • $$

Avg 4.4 (682 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Onion Rings$3.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
Club Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.00
Philly Sub$12.00
Meatloaf Dinner Portion$13.00
French Dip$12.00
French Onion Soup
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Small French Fries$3.00
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133

Chesapeake VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
