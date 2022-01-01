Go
Toast

Winston's Kitchen

Year Round Take Out on The Harbor In Oak Bluffs

1 East Chop Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Dog$3.99
Add Onions .50
Add Cole Slaw $1.00
Bbq Pork Sandwich$10.99
SD Side Fries$4.00
Water$2.00
Loaded Steak and Cheese$12.99
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms&Cheese
Spicy Italian Sub$11.99
Salami, Ham and Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onions, Green Peppers
Italian Sub$12.99
Ham,Salami ,Capicola and Mortadella , Shaved Lettuce , Tomato, Green Pepper , Pickles, Onion , Greek Olives, Oil & Vinegar
Salami and Cheese Sub$10.99
Provolone Cheese , Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Green Peppers
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried chicken breast,Lettuce and Tomato
UTZ$1.99
See full menu

Location

1 East Chop Drive

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30AM-9:00PM.
Enjoy time with friends and family in our lovely outside patio or in our fully air conditioned dining rooms.
Serving classic Italian dishes with modern Cape Cod flair.
We are not accepting reservations.

Trading Post Lounge

No reviews yet

Pizza and Cocktails

The Jetty, Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

A modern American full service kitchen and bar. Our relaxed "surf shack" style decor offers a laid back atmosphere that reflects the vibe of our Brant Rock seaside location.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston