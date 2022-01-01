Winter Garden restaurants you'll love
Winter Garden's top cuisines
Must-try Winter Garden restaurants
More about Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
132 w plant st, Winter Garden
|Popular items
|URBAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.99
Signature recipe, side Urban salad
|ROASTED EDAMAME
|$8.99
salt & pepper, garlic, crushed red pepper
|FULL - STANDBY
|$14.99
marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
More about Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden
|Popular items
|Suadero (Brisket) Taco
|$4.89
Seared Brisket, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Lime (Contains Pork)
|Chicken Taco
|$3.49
Shredded Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Lime (GF), and Hand Made Corn Tortilla.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.49
Shredded Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde
More about Gochi Japanese Kitchen
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Gochi Japanese Kitchen
14195 West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden
|Popular items
|Gochi Roll
|$14.00
Fresh tuna, krab stick, fish eggs, avocado topped w/baked fresh salmon, spicy mayo & eel sauce.
|Spicy Tuna Roll*
|$10.00
Seasoned spicy tuna, avocado.
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Tofu, scallions & seaweed.
More about NYPD Pizza
PIZZA
NYPD Pizza
16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN
|Popular items
|LITTLE ITALY ANTIPASTA SALAD
|$10.99
Salami, ham, pepperoni and provolone cheese rolled together and sliced, on iceberg lettuce, with tomato, black & green olives, red onions and pepperoncinis.
|GARLIC KNOTS
Freshly baked knots with garlic, butter and herbs
|10 CHICKEN WINGS
|$14.99
With your choice of wing sauce.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|Popular items
|Guacamole Dip
Our fresh avocado dip made with secret ingredients and topped with pico.
|Refried Bean Dip
Refried beans and Cheese Dip
|Beef Dip
Ground beef in a bowl of cheese dip.
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
16418 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden
|Popular items
|Red Lentil Soup
|$6.50
A vegetarian blend of red lentils, Turkish seasonings & fresh herbs
|Mixed Appetizer
|$21.95
A combination of Humus,
Babaganoush, Sautéed
Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme,
Cacik, Haydari and
Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma
|Lamb Sis
|$29.95
Skewers of tender lamb marinated in our chef’s unique seasonings and chargrilled to perfection
More about The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press
16406 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden
|Popular items
|The Daily ^
|$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
|Caesar Salad ^
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
|The Post ^
|$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
More about Poke by Gochi
Poke by Gochi
13770 W. Colonial Dr., Winter Garden
|Popular items
|Tuna* Poke Bowl
|$14.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
|Salmon* Poke Bowl
|$14.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
|Hawaii
|$14.00
tuna*, edamame, cucumber, seaweed salad, bonito furikake.Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
13750 W. Colonial Drive, Winter Garden
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
More about The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden
The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden
129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden
|Popular items
|Pancho Villa Quesadilla
|$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
|Surfs Up Tacos
|$8.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz mahi,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips
|The Bob
|$9.49
Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork, Or Tofu
More about Harrell's Hot Dogs & Cold Cones
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Harrell's Hot Dogs & Cold Cones
54 W Plant St, Winter Garden
More about Daniel’s Cheesesteak House
Daniel’s Cheesesteak House
978 E Plant St, Winter Garden
|Popular items
|Large Cheesesteak
|$14.49
The 13" Classic Cheesesteak
|Small Cheesesteak
|$9.49
The 7" Classic Cheesesteak
|Small Onion Rings
|$4.99
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|Popular items
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Enchiladas a la Crema
|$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
More about Slidders Pizza
Slidders Pizza
13848 TILDEN RD STE 178, Winter Garden
More about Nick Filet - Winter Garden FL
Nick Filet - Winter Garden FL
Flamingo Crossings Blvd, Winter Garden
More about Italian Garden Pizzeria
Italian Garden Pizzeria
13770 W Colonial Dr Ste 160, Winter Garden