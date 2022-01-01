Winter Garden restaurants you'll love

Must-try Winter Garden restaurants

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar image

 

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar

132 w plant st, Winter Garden

Avg 4.4 (1879 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
URBAN CHICKEN SALAD$14.99
Signature recipe, side Urban salad
ROASTED EDAMAME$8.99
salt & pepper, garlic, crushed red pepper
FULL - STANDBY$14.99
marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
More about Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market) image

 

Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)

426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Suadero (Brisket) Taco$4.89
Seared Brisket, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Lime (Contains Pork)
Chicken Taco$3.49
Shredded Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Lime (GF), and Hand Made Corn Tortilla.
Chicken Quesadilla$5.49
Shredded Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde
More about Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
Gochi Japanese Kitchen image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Gochi Japanese Kitchen

14195 West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gochi Roll$14.00
Fresh tuna, krab stick, fish eggs, avocado topped w/baked fresh salmon, spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll*$10.00
Seasoned spicy tuna, avocado.
Miso Soup$3.00
Tofu, scallions & seaweed.
More about Gochi Japanese Kitchen
NYPD Pizza image

PIZZA

NYPD Pizza

16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN

Avg 4.7 (4143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LITTLE ITALY ANTIPASTA SALAD$10.99
Salami, ham, pepperoni and provolone cheese rolled together and sliced, on iceberg lettuce, with tomato, black & green olives, red onions and pepperoncinis.
GARLIC KNOTS
Freshly baked knots with garlic, butter and herbs
10 CHICKEN WINGS$14.99
With your choice of wing sauce.
More about NYPD Pizza
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole Dip
Our fresh avocado dip made with secret ingredients and topped with pico.
Refried Bean Dip
Refried beans and Cheese Dip
Beef Dip
Ground beef in a bowl of cheese dip.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine image

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

16418 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Red Lentil Soup$6.50
A vegetarian blend of red lentils, Turkish seasonings & fresh herbs
Mixed Appetizer$21.95
A combination of Humus,
Babaganoush, Sautéed
Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme,
Cacik, Haydari and
Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma
Lamb Sis$29.95
Skewers of tender lamb marinated in our chef’s unique seasonings and chargrilled to perfection
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
The Pizza Press image

 

The Pizza Press

16406 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
Caesar Salad ^$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
The Post ^$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
More about The Pizza Press
Poke by Gochi image

 

Poke by Gochi

13770 W. Colonial Dr., Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna* Poke Bowl$14.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
Salmon* Poke Bowl$14.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
Hawaii$14.00
tuna*, edamame, cucumber, seaweed salad, bonito furikake.Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
More about Poke by Gochi
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

13750 W. Colonial Drive, Winter Garden

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden

129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancho Villa Quesadilla$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
Surfs Up Tacos$8.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz mahi,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips
The Bob$9.49
Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork, Or Tofu
More about The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Harrell's Hot Dogs & Cold Cones

54 W Plant St, Winter Garden

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Harrell's Hot Dogs & Cold Cones
Daniel’s Cheesesteak House image

 

Daniel’s Cheesesteak House

978 E Plant St, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Cheesesteak$14.49
The 13" Classic Cheesesteak
Small Cheesesteak$9.49
The 7" Classic Cheesesteak
Small Onion Rings$4.99
More about Daniel’s Cheesesteak House
Restaurant banner

 

Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Enchiladas a la Crema$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Slidders Pizza

13848 TILDEN RD STE 178, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Slidders Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Nick Filet - Winter Garden FL

Flamingo Crossings Blvd, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nick Filet - Winter Garden FL
Restaurant banner

 

Italian Garden Pizzeria

13770 W Colonial Dr Ste 160, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Italian Garden Pizzeria

