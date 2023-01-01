Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market) image

 

Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)

426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tinga Nachos & Two Al Pastor Tacos$20.00
More about Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos al Pastor$17.50
Diced pork marinated in our special spice blend including Chile California, pineapple, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, cloves and bay leaves. Made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Garnished with grilled green onions, fresh pico de gallo, avocado slice and lime wedge.
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

