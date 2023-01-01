Al pastor tacos in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden
|Tinga Nachos & Two Al Pastor Tacos
|$20.00
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|Tacos al Pastor
|$17.50
Diced pork marinated in our special spice blend including Chile California, pineapple, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, cloves and bay leaves. Made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Garnished with grilled green onions, fresh pico de gallo, avocado slice and lime wedge.