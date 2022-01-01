Burritos in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve burritos
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|Burritos Supreme
|$14.90
Two flour burritos stuffed with our ground beef or shredded chicken and smothered in our chunky tomato burrito sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and SJ’s cheese.
|Burritos Texanos
|$14.90
Two crispy, grilled flour burritos with diced steak, SJ’s cheese, grilled onions, and cilantro. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side.
|N15. Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.90
More about Tacos and Tequila
Tacos and Tequila
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese. Served with rice & beans.
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|L - Macho Burrito
|$11.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
|Fajita Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
|Vegi-Macho Burrito
|$14.50
Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, white rice and black beans or Rancho (whole) beans. Topped with verde salsa, Chipotle sauce or Azteca’s special salsa. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese