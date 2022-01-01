Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve burritos

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Supreme$14.90
Two flour burritos stuffed with our ground beef or shredded chicken and smothered in our chunky tomato burrito sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and SJ’s cheese.
Burritos Texanos$14.90
Two crispy, grilled flour burritos with diced steak, SJ’s cheese, grilled onions, and cilantro. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side.
N15. Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.90
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Tacos and Tequila

15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese. Served with rice & beans.
More about Tacos and Tequila
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Macho Burrito$11.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Vegi-Macho Burrito$14.50
Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, white rice and black beans or Rancho (whole) beans. Topped with verde salsa, Chipotle sauce or Azteca’s special salsa. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

