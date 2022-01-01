Carne asada in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve carne asada
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|Carne Asada
|$16.99
Our marinated, top sirloin flap steak, grilled to your liking, topped with sautéed onions. Served with guaca side salad, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes your choice of soft tortillas and a chile frito.
More about Tacos and Tequila
Tacos and Tequila
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden
|Carne Asada
|$24.00
Arrachera steak topped with sautéed onions. Served with Mexican salad, rice & beans, and your choice of tortillas
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|K - Carne Asada
|$14.00
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
|L - Carne Asada
|$15.50
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.