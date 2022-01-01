Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve carne asada

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$16.99
Our marinated, top sirloin flap steak, grilled to your liking, topped with sautéed onions. Served with guaca side salad, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes your choice of soft tortillas and a chile frito.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Consumer pic

 

Tacos and Tequila

15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$24.00
Arrachera steak topped with sautéed onions. Served with Mexican salad, rice & beans, and your choice of tortillas
More about Tacos and Tequila
Carne Asada Burrito image

 

Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
K - Carne Asada$14.00
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
L - Carne Asada$15.50
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

