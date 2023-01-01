Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve chicken salad

URBAN CHICKEN SALAD image

 

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar

132 w plant st, Winter Garden

Avg 4.4 (1879 reviews)
Takeout
URBAN CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$14.99
Signature recipe, side Urban salad
More about Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
NYPD Pizza image

PIZZA

NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden

16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN

Avg 4.7 (4143 reviews)
Takeout
TRI-STATE CHICKEN SALAD$13.99
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, mixed with diced tomatoes and celery. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles & crispy or grilled chicken, tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.50
More about NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
Item pic

 

Pita Street Food - Orlando, FL

102 Ruby Red Place, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives topped with house sauce
More about Pita Street Food - Orlando, FL
Item pic

 

New York Beer Project - Orlando

9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cancun Chicken Salad$17.00
Blackened chicken, sliced avocado, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, corn, tortilla strips, and an onion ring served over spring lettuce with Jalapeno Ranch.
More about New York Beer Project - Orlando

