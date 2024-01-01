Cobb salad in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve cobb salad
PIZZA
NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN
|SOHO COBB SALAD
|$13.99
Iceberg lettuce, chicken, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onions and crumbled bleu cheese.
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ at Flamingo Crossings
153 Sugar Belle Dr., Winter Garden
|BBQ Cobb Salad - comes with 1 muffin
|$9.99
Choice of meat on a mixture of spring mix, diced tomatoes, diced boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, and diced bacon. Served with a corn muffin and a choice of dressing.