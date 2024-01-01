Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Toast

Winter Garden restaurants that serve cobb salad

NYPD Pizza image

PIZZA

NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden

16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN

Avg 4.7 (4143 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SOHO COBB SALAD$13.99
Iceberg lettuce, chicken, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onions and crumbled bleu cheese.
More about NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
Item pic

 

Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ at Flamingo Crossings

153 Sugar Belle Dr., Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Cobb Salad - comes with 1 muffin$9.99
Choice of meat on a mixture of spring mix, diced tomatoes, diced boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, and diced bacon. Served with a corn muffin and a choice of dressing.
More about Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ at Flamingo Crossings
Item pic

 

Sizzlin' Greens - 12639 W. Colonial Drive Suite C

12639 W. Colonial Drive Suite C, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.99
Romaine, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Cheddar, Avocado, Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette
More about Sizzlin' Greens - 12639 W. Colonial Drive Suite C

Clermont

