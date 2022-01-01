Fajitas in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve fajitas
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|Naked Fajita Salad
|$15.90
A salad bowl with your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
|N16. Chicken Fajitas
|$8.90
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.90
A large, folded grilled flour tortilla with SJ’s cheese and your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guaca side salad and one side of your choice.
Tacos and Tequila
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Fajita Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
|Vegi-Fajitas
|$16.50
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini. Served fajita style, topped with Molcajete sauce.
The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden - 129 W Plant Street
129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side