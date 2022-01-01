Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Winter Garden

Go
Winter Garden restaurants
Toast

Winter Garden restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Naked Fajita Salad$15.90
A salad bowl with your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
N16. Chicken Fajitas$8.90
Fajita Quesadilla$16.90
A large, folded grilled flour tortilla with SJ’s cheese and your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guaca side salad and one side of your choice.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Consumer pic

 

Tacos and Tequila

15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese. Served with rice & beans.
More about Tacos and Tequila
Fajita Quesadilla image

 

Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Vegi-Fajitas$16.50
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini. Served fajita style, topped with Molcajete sauce.
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden - 129 W Plant Street

129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
More about The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden - 129 W Plant Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Winter Garden

Chips And Salsa

Quesadillas

Tamales

Burritos

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winter Garden to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winter Garden to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1649 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston