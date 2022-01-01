Nachos in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve nachos
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|L Nachos Supreme
|$9.90
A generous layer of our corn chips loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ's shredded cheese, and smothered in our SJ's Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Plus, jalapeños upon request.
|House Nachos
|$10.50
Choose up to two toppings from our delicious selections, plus jalapeños upon request.
|Cheese Nachos
|$8.50
Keep it simple! Melted San Jose’s cheese galore, plus jalapeños upon request.
Tacos and Tequila
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden
|Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso dip, refried beans, jalapeños, and your choice of ground beef, or shredded chicken.
|Nachos Mexicanos
|$16.00
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, corn, Cotija cheese, jalapeños and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|Nachos Azteca
|$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.