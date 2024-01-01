Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve pies

NYPD Pizza image

PIZZA

NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden

16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN

Avg 4.7 (4143 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10" PESTO BIANCA PIE$10.99
Pesto sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic & Italian spices.
18" TRIBECA PIE$19.99
A base of mozzarella cheese with a balanced blend of imported Parmesan & Romano cheese topped with diced tomato & fresh spinach.
10" APB ALFREDO PIE$9.99
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Italian herbs, garlic & mozzarella.
More about NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
Item pic

 

Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ at Flamingo Crossings

153 Sugar Belle Dr, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reeses' Peanut Butter Pie$6.75
More about Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ at Flamingo Crossings
Banner pic

 

New York Beer Project - Orlando

9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Our famous, delicious spin on a comfort food fave! Fresh chicken and local vegetables in a delicious NYBP house white wine cream sauce, served atop mashed potatoes and fluffy puff pastries on the side.
More about New York Beer Project - Orlando

