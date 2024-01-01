Pies in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve pies
NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN
|10" PESTO BIANCA PIE
|$10.99
Pesto sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic & Italian spices.
|18" TRIBECA PIE
|$19.99
A base of mozzarella cheese with a balanced blend of imported Parmesan & Romano cheese topped with diced tomato & fresh spinach.
|10" APB ALFREDO PIE
|$9.99
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Italian herbs, garlic & mozzarella.
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ at Flamingo Crossings
153 Sugar Belle Dr, Winter Garden
|Reeses' Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.75
New York Beer Project - Orlando
9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden
|Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Our famous, delicious spin on a comfort food fave! Fresh chicken and local vegetables in a delicious NYBP house white wine cream sauce, served atop mashed potatoes and fluffy puff pastries on the side.