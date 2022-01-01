Tacos in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve tacos
More about Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
132 w plant st, Winter Garden
|GF FRESH FISH TACOS
|$16.99
blacken seasoned, pineapple-jalapeno slaw, corn shells, side Urban salad
|KOREAN BULGOGI TACOS
|$16.99
chopped beef marinated in Korean BBQ, slaw, with housemade potato chips
|FRESH FISH TACOS
|$16.99
blacken seasoned, pineapple-jalapeno slaw, side Urban salad
More about Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden
|Mushroom Taco
|$3.25
|Suadero (Brisket) Taco
|$4.89
Seared Brisket, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Lime (Contains Pork)
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Shredded Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Lime (GF), and Hand Made Corn Tortilla.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|N12. Classic Taco
|$7.90
|L Tacos Supreme
|$10.90
Three crispy corn or soft flour tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
|TACO KIT B
|$30.00
10 ready to eat tacos! Order comes with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream. All on a delicious corn or flour tortilla.
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|Taquiza Platter (15 Tacos)
|$75.00
|Chorizo Tacos
|$17.00
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo (Mexican Sausage). Finished with fresh cilantro and diced white Onions.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
More about The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden
The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden
129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden
|Hasselhoff Tacos
|$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
|Single Hasselhoff Taco
|$3.40
|Surfs Up Tacos
|$8.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz mahi,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips