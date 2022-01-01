Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar

132 w plant st, Winter Garden

Avg 4.4 (1879 reviews)
Takeout
GF FRESH FISH TACOS$16.99
blacken seasoned, pineapple-jalapeno slaw, corn shells, side Urban salad
KOREAN BULGOGI TACOS$16.99
chopped beef marinated in Korean BBQ, slaw, with housemade potato chips
FRESH FISH TACOS$16.99
blacken seasoned, pineapple-jalapeno slaw, side Urban salad
More about Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
Suadero (Brisket) Taco image

 

Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)

426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Taco$3.25
Suadero (Brisket) Taco$4.89
Seared Brisket, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Lime (Contains Pork)
Chicken Taco$4.00
Shredded Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Lime (GF), and Hand Made Corn Tortilla.
More about Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
Taco Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
N12. Classic Taco$7.90
L Tacos Supreme$10.90
Three crispy corn or soft flour tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
TACO KIT B$30.00
10 ready to eat tacos! Order comes with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream. All on a delicious corn or flour tortilla.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquiza Platter (15 Tacos)$75.00
Chorizo Tacos$17.00
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo (Mexican Sausage). Finished with fresh cilantro and diced white Onions.
Shrimp Tacos$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden

129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hasselhoff Tacos$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Single Hasselhoff Taco$3.40
Surfs Up Tacos$8.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz mahi,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips
More about The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden

