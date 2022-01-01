Tortas in Winter Garden
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|Torta
|$14.90
The famous Mexican sandwich on toasted telera bread with lime mayonnaise, a spread of beans, queso fresco, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and onions.
Tacos and Tequila
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden
|Torta
|$15.00
Toasted Mexican sandwich with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or ham. Filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mayonnaise, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.
|Torta Lunch
|$12.00
Toasted Mexican sandwich with your choice of Steak or grilled Chicken filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, jalapeños and mozzarella cheese, served with fries.
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|Tortas Mexicanas
|$15.50
The ultimate Mexican sandwich! Crispy Mexican roll with refried beans, onions, green peppers and 'Monterrey Jack Cheese. Add of cup of Black bean soup, tortilla soup or Diablo Tequila chowder.