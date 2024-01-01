Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve tortilla soup

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$0.00
Shredded chicken, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Tacos and Tequila

15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$14.00
More about Tacos and Tequila
New York Beer Project - Orlando

9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$5.00
Delicious Mexican inspired soup featuring tender chicken, roasted sweet corn, green and red peppers, spicy jalapeno, cilantro, and a hint of lime.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$7.00
Delicious Mexican inspired soup featuring tender chicken, roasted sweet corn, green and red peppers, spicy jalapeno, cilantro, and a hint of lime.
More about New York Beer Project - Orlando

