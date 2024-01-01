Tortilla soup in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve tortilla soup
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
Shredded chicken, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
Tacos and Tequila
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden
|Tortilla Soup
|$14.00
New York Beer Project - Orlando
9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$5.00
Delicious Mexican inspired soup featuring tender chicken, roasted sweet corn, green and red peppers, spicy jalapeno, cilantro, and a hint of lime.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$7.00
Delicious Mexican inspired soup featuring tender chicken, roasted sweet corn, green and red peppers, spicy jalapeno, cilantro, and a hint of lime.