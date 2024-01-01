Wontons in Winter Garden
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Gochi Japanese Kitchen in Winter Garden
14195 West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden
|Wonton Roll
|$12.00
Krab special, tuna, cream cheese & asparagus wrapped in fried crispy wonton skin.
New York Beer Project - Orlando
9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden
|Tuna Poke Wontons
|$13.00
Vacation-inspired app with sushi grade ahi tuna, avocado, and pineapple chili sauce served over crispy wontons and topped with sesame seeds.
Poke Burri / Lifting Noodles Orlando
12615 West Colonial Dr, Winter Garden
|Side of Wonton Chips
|$3.00
|Shrimp Wontons and Noodles
|$16.50
Creamy chicken broth, shrimp wontons, egg noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, fried onion, and marinated soft-boiled egg