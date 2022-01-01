Horizons West / West Orlando bars & lounges you'll love

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar image

 

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar

132 w plant st, Winter Garden

Avg 4.4 (1879 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
URBAN CHICKEN SALAD$14.99
Signature recipe, side Urban salad
ROASTED EDAMAME$8.99
salt & pepper, garlic, crushed red pepper
FULL - STANDBY$14.99
marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
More about Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine image

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

16418 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Red Lentil Soup$6.50
A vegetarian blend of red lentils, Turkish seasonings & fresh herbs
Mixed Appetizer$21.95
A combination of Humus,
Babaganoush, Sautéed
Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme,
Cacik, Haydari and
Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma
Lamb Sis$29.95
Skewers of tender lamb marinated in our chef’s unique seasonings and chargrilled to perfection
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden

129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancho Villa Quesadilla$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
Surfs Up Tacos$8.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz mahi,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips
The Bob$9.49
Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork, Or Tofu
More about The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden

