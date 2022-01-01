Fajitas in
Horizons West / West Orlando
/
Winter Garden
/
Horizons West / West Orlando
/
Fajitas
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve fajitas
The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden
129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden
No reviews yet
Fajita Quesadilla
$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
More about The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden
Browse other tasty dishes in Horizons West / West Orlando
Tacos
Rangoon
More popular cities to explore
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(2 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston