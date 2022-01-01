Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Horizons West / West Orlando

Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve fish tacos

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar

132 w plant st, Winter Garden

Avg 4.4 (1879 reviews)
Takeout
FRESH FISH TACOS$16.99
blacken seasoned, pineapple-jalapeno slaw, side Urban salad
More about Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$17.90
Four soft grilled corn street tacos with grilled white fish or tender shrimp. Fresh cilantro and onions available upon request. Served with guaca side salad and chipotle cream.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

