Tacos in Horizons West / West Orlando

Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve tacos

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Chicago$14.90
The traditional taco Mexicano, also known as street tacos! Grilled diced carne asada on soft grilled corn tortillas with fresh cilantro and onions upon request. Four tacos served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side.
Taco Salad$11.50
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
Tacos Supreme$13.90
Our classic crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla with ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Three tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden

129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Surfs Up Tacos$8.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz mahi,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips
Hasselhoff Tacos$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Single Hasselhoff Taco$3.40
More about The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden

