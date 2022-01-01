Winter Haven restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
300 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD, Winter Haven
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Manny's Original Chophouse
1100 3rd St SW, Winter Haven
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.99
A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing
|Bacon Big Cheesburger
|$12.99
Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
|Center Cut Sirloin
|$13.99
Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven
|Ceviche
|$14.50
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
|Macho Burrito
|$15.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Adler's
543 Ave B SW, Winter Haven
|FRIED CHEESE PICKLES
|$6.50
Pickle Spear & Cheddar Cheese Wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrap with a side of Ranch.
|HAND CUT FRIES
|$4.25
Fresh, hand cut Idaho potatoes fried to perfection
|FRIED MAC 'N' CHEESE
|$6.50
House made macaroni and cheese, hand breaded with Cajun seasoning mixed in.
Ohana Fish House
29300 US 27, Dundee