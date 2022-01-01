Nachos in Winter Haven
Winter Haven restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
300 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD, Winter Haven
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven
|Nachos Azteca
|$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.