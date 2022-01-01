Quesadillas in Winter Haven
Winter Haven restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
300 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD, Winter Haven
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.