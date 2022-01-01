Quesadillas in Winter Haven

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

300 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD, Winter Haven

Avg 4.4 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Quesadilla image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven

Avg 3.7 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
