Tacos in Winter Haven

Beef 'O' Brady's

300 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD, Winter Haven

Avg 4.4 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Deluxe Taco Salad image

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven

Avg 3.7 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
