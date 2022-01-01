Go
The Winter Inn feature two wonderful types of dining experiences, fine dining and casual bar dining. Our extensive menu will satisfy any palate, from best selling pan fried walleye and whiskey chicken, to weekend only prime rib, liver and onions, and full selection of salads and sandwiches. We are located right downtown Greenville.
Delivery is available up to 7 miles away.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

100 N. Lafayette St. • $$

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

K-Hamburger$5.99
Quesadillas
Side Truffle waffle fries$4.00
Build Your Own Burger$12.99
Cajun Burger$13.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Reuben Sandwich$12.99
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.99
K-Grilled Cheese$5.99
California Reuben$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

100 N. Lafayette St.

Greenville MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
