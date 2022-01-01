Winter Inn
The Winter Inn feature two wonderful types of dining experiences, fine dining and casual bar dining. Our extensive menu will satisfy any palate, from best selling pan fried walleye and whiskey chicken, to weekend only prime rib, liver and onions, and full selection of salads and sandwiches. We are located right downtown Greenville.
Delivery is available up to 7 miles away.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
100 N. Lafayette St. • $$
100 N. Lafayette St.
Greenville MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
