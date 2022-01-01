Winter Park restaurants you'll love
The Briarpatch
252 North Park Ave, Winter Park
|Raspberry & Lemon Cream Pancakes
|$15.50
|Chunky Chicken Salad
|$16.95
|Two Eggs
|$3.75
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
108 South Park Avenue, Winter Park
|Chicken Adana
|$22.95
Grilled skewers of hand-ground chicken seasoned
with fresh garlic, red bell peppers, light hot
peppers & parsley
|Mixed Appetizer
|$21.95
A combination of Humus,
Babaganoush, Sautéed
Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme,
Cacik, Haydari and
Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma
|Falafel
|$9.95
Chickpeas, celery, parsley and
green onions tossed in spices and
lightly fried. Served with tahini
sauce
Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen
2005 Mizell Avenue, Winter Park
|Iced Organic Dragon Well Green Tea
Amrita Certified pure, clean delicate, sweet, smooth flavor and aroma.
|Combo
|$12.75
Pick two! Half Sandwich, Panini, Salad, Wrap, a Slice of Quiche & Cup of Soup
|Sesame Thai Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Chicken, Carrots, Cabbage, Chow Mein Noodles, House Made Sesame Aioli, Scallions in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Asia Kitchen
5405 Lake Howell Rd, Winter Park
|Dumpling 8 (Pork & Veg)
|$8.00
You cannot go wrong with Steamed or Fried Dumplings. Garlic sauce on the side is to delight you.
|Hibachi Grilled
|$14.00
Hibachi grilled veggie with your choice of the meat: White Meat Chicken, Top Sirloin Steak, Jumbo Shrimp or mixed. Yummy sauce served on the side.
|Lomein Noodle
|$11.00
Wok stir-fried Egg Noodle with veggies and your choice of the meat from white meat chicken, Jumbo shrimp, steak or etc; house brown sauce.
Black Bean Deli: Winter Park
1346 North Orange Avenue, Winter Park
|The Cuban
|$10.00
sweet ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, pickles, on cuban bread
|Dark Chicken
chicken leg and thigh served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette
|Regular Café con Leche
|$4.50
double shot of cuban espresso with steamed milk
Bulla Gastrobar
110 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park
|Truffle Carbonara
|$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
|Potato Tortilla
|$7.50
"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
|Paella Mixta
|$39.00
Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen
1965 Aloma Ave, Winter Park
|WILD MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE
|$16.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI PAPPARDELLE, WILD MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, PORCINI CREAM SAUCE
|CACIO A PEPE
|$16.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI FETTUCCINE, SHAVED PROSCIUTTO, BLACK PEPPER, BUTTER, PARMESAN CREME, GRAN PADANO, ITALIAN HERBS
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$17.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI SPAGHETTI, TWO LARGE MEATBALLS, PECORINO, ITALIAN HERBS
Orlando Meats
1035 Orlando Ave #105, Winter Park
|Shake Hands with Beef
|$12.00
roast beef, horseradish, shallots, provolone, new england roll
|The Medium Rare Burger
|$14.00
beef ground in-house, bacon xo sauce, garlic aioli, provolone, french roll. *served medium-rare only
|Unity
|$12.00
chicken wings, chili oil, blue cheese, fries 🌶️
The Wine Room on Park Avenue
270 Park Avenue South, Winter Park
|Mix & Match 5
|$37.00
|Baked Brie
|$18.00
|Murielle Cran Bec
|$15.99
Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park)
2103 West Fairbanks Avenue, Winter Park
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$4.99
Shredded Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde
|Costra de Asada
|$4.69
Asada, Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
|Fried Avo-Taco
|$3.99
Panko Breaded & Fried Avoacdo, Cabbage, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro Crema, Cilantro, Queso Cotija, Salsa Roja (VGTN)
Toasted
1945 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park
|Smokehouse
|$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
|Truffle Fries
|$2.99
French fries tossed with truffle oil & rosemary
|Braised Brisket
|$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave
216 N Park Avenue Suite H, Winter Park
|Vegetable Samosa
|$8.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.00
|Butter Chicken
|$18.00
Swine & Sons: Winter Park
669 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park
|OK Onion Smash
|$12.00
Two Florida grass-fed beef patties cooked with shaved onions on a buttered bun topped with american cheese and garlic-dill pickles.
|Curly Fries
|$5.00
Seasoned curly fries.
|Kale Caesar
|$10.00
Chopped kale, shaved brussels, & shredded parmesan tossed with lemon-garlic caesar and topped with crispy crumbs. Additional items available to add on.
Friendly Confines
3088 Aloma Ave, Winter Park
|CHEESEBURGER
|$11.99
Burger with your Choice of Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!
|(20) WINGS
|$34.99
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery!
***Please specify in the notes if you want the flavor split. 20 wings may be split into of maximum of two flavors!***
|(6) WINGS
|$11.99
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!
Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co.
118 S Park Ave, Winter Park
|Santa's White Christmas
|$10.49
The Local Butcher and Market of Winter Park
669 North Orange Avenue, Winter Park
Bulla - Winter Park DO NOT USE
110 S ORLANDO AVE, SUITE #7, Winter Park
Moghul
401 N. Semoran Blvd, Orlando
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.00
Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes and green peas.
|Chana Masala
|$12.00
Chickpeas cooked with onions and exotic spices.
|Naan
|$3.00
A light and fluffy bread .
AVA Orlando
290 South Park Avenue, Winter Park
The Glass Knife
276 South Orlando Avenue, Winter Park
Mynt Fine Indian Cuisine
535 W New England Ave, Winter Park
Agave Azul Winter Park
900 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA, Winter Park
Oro Winter Park
331 South Park Avenue, Winter Park
Choulala Fine French Pasties: State Road 436
1786 State Road 436, Winter Park
Black Bean Deli: Catering and Commissary
501 W Fairbanks Ave, winter park