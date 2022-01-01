Winter Park restaurants you'll love

Winter Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Winter Park

Winter Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Must-try Winter Park restaurants

The Briarpatch image

 

The Briarpatch

252 North Park Ave, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raspberry & Lemon Cream Pancakes$15.50
Chunky Chicken Salad$16.95
Two Eggs$3.75
More about The Briarpatch
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

108 South Park Avenue, Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (4172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Adana$22.95
Grilled skewers of hand-ground chicken seasoned
with fresh garlic, red bell peppers, light hot
peppers & parsley
Mixed Appetizer$21.95
A combination of Humus,
Babaganoush, Sautéed
Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme,
Cacik, Haydari and
Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma
Falafel$9.95
Chickpeas, celery, parsley and
green onions tossed in spices and
lightly fried. Served with tahini
sauce
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen

2005 Mizell Avenue, Winter Park

Avg 4.6 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Organic Dragon Well Green Tea
Amrita Certified pure, clean delicate, sweet, smooth flavor and aroma.
Combo$12.75
Pick two! Half Sandwich, Panini, Salad, Wrap, a Slice of Quiche & Cup of Soup
Sesame Thai Chicken Wrap$11.50
Chicken, Carrots, Cabbage, Chow Mein Noodles, House Made Sesame Aioli, Scallions in a Whole Wheat Wrap
More about Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen
Asia Kitchen image

 

Asia Kitchen

5405 Lake Howell Rd, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dumpling 8 (Pork & Veg)$8.00
You cannot go wrong with Steamed or Fried Dumplings. Garlic sauce on the side is to delight you.
Hibachi Grilled$14.00
Hibachi grilled veggie with your choice of the meat: White Meat Chicken, Top Sirloin Steak, Jumbo Shrimp or mixed. Yummy sauce served on the side.
Lomein Noodle$11.00
Wok stir-fried Egg Noodle with veggies and your choice of the meat from white meat chicken, Jumbo shrimp, steak or etc; house brown sauce.
More about Asia Kitchen
Black Bean Deli: Winter Park image

 

Black Bean Deli: Winter Park

1346 North Orange Avenue, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Cuban$10.00
sweet ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, pickles, on cuban bread
Dark Chicken
chicken leg and thigh served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette
Regular Café con Leche$4.50
double shot of cuban espresso with steamed milk
More about Black Bean Deli: Winter Park
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

110 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park

Avg 4.7 (3706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Carbonara$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Potato Tortilla$7.50
"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
Paella Mixta$39.00
Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron
More about Bulla Gastrobar
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen image

 

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

1965 Aloma Ave, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WILD MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE$16.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI PAPPARDELLE, WILD MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, PORCINI CREAM SAUCE
CACIO A PEPE$16.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI FETTUCCINE, SHAVED PROSCIUTTO, BLACK PEPPER, BUTTER, PARMESAN CREME, GRAN PADANO, ITALIAN HERBS
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$17.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI SPAGHETTI, TWO LARGE MEATBALLS, PECORINO, ITALIAN HERBS
More about F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen
Orlando Meats image

SANDWICHES

Orlando Meats

1035 Orlando Ave #105, Winter Park

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shake Hands with Beef$12.00
roast beef, horseradish, shallots, provolone, new england roll
The Medium Rare Burger$14.00
beef ground in-house, bacon xo sauce, garlic aioli, provolone, french roll. *served medium-rare only
Unity$12.00
chicken wings, chili oil, blue cheese, fries 🌶️
More about Orlando Meats
The Wine Room on Park Avenue image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

The Wine Room on Park Avenue

270 Park Avenue South, Winter Park

Avg 4 (585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mix & Match 5$37.00
Baked Brie$18.00
Murielle Cran Bec$15.99
More about The Wine Room on Park Avenue
Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park) image

 

Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park)

2103 West Fairbanks Avenue, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$4.99
Shredded Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde
Costra de Asada$4.69
Asada, Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
Fried Avo-Taco$3.99
Panko Breaded & Fried Avoacdo, Cabbage, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro Crema, Cilantro, Queso Cotija, Salsa Roja (VGTN)
More about Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park)
Toasted image

 

Toasted

1945 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
Truffle Fries$2.99
French fries tossed with truffle oil & rosemary
Braised Brisket$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
More about Toasted
Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave image

 

Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave

216 N Park Avenue Suite H, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$8.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
Chicken Biryani$18.00
Butter Chicken$18.00
More about Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave
Swine & Sons: Winter Park image

 

Swine & Sons: Winter Park

669 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OK Onion Smash$12.00
Two Florida grass-fed beef patties cooked with shaved onions on a buttered bun topped with american cheese and garlic-dill pickles.
Curly Fries$5.00
Seasoned curly fries.
Kale Caesar$10.00
Chopped kale, shaved brussels, & shredded parmesan tossed with lemon-garlic caesar and topped with crispy crumbs. Additional items available to add on.
More about Swine & Sons: Winter Park
Friendly Confines image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS

Friendly Confines

3088 Aloma Ave, Winter Park

Avg 4.4 (2352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$11.99
Burger with your Choice of Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!
(20) WINGS$34.99
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery!
***Please specify in the notes if you want the flavor split. 20 wings may be split into of maximum of two flavors!***
(6) WINGS$11.99
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!
More about Friendly Confines
Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co. image

 

Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co.

118 S Park Ave, Winter Park

Avg 4.4 (867 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa's White Christmas$10.49
More about Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co.
Thai Place Restaurant image

 

Thai Place Restaurant

501 North Orlando Ave, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Thai Place Restaurant
The Local Butcher and Market of Winter Park image

 

The Local Butcher and Market of Winter Park

669 North Orange Avenue, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Local Butcher and Market of Winter Park
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

1282 N Orange Avenue, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Foxtail Coffee
Bulla - Winter Park DO NOT USE image

 

Bulla - Winter Park DO NOT USE

110 S ORLANDO AVE, SUITE #7, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Winter Park DO NOT USE
Moghul

401 N. Semoran Blvd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes and green peas.
Chana Masala$12.00
Chickpeas cooked with onions and exotic spices.
Naan$3.00
A light and fluffy bread .
More about Moghul
Winter Park Fish Company image

 

Winter Park Fish Company

761 N. Orange Ave, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Winter Park Fish Company
Main pic

 

AVA Orlando

290 South Park Avenue, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about AVA Orlando
Main pic

 

The Glass Knife

276 South Orlando Avenue, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Glass Knife
Restaurant banner

 

Mynt Fine Indian Cuisine

535 W New England Ave, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mynt Fine Indian Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Agave Azul Winter Park

900 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Agave Azul Winter Park
Restaurant banner

 

Oro Winter Park

331 South Park Avenue, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Oro Winter Park
Restaurant banner

 

Choulala Fine French Pasties: State Road 436

1786 State Road 436, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Choulala Fine French Pasties: State Road 436
Restaurant banner

 

Black Bean Deli: Catering and Commissary

501 W Fairbanks Ave, winter park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Black Bean Deli: Catering and Commissary

