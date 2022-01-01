Winter Park breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Winter Park
More about The Briarpatch
The Briarpatch
252 North Park Ave, Winter Park
|Popular items
|Cheese Grits
|$5.25
|Raspberry & Lemon Cream Pancakes
|$15.50
|French Toast
|$16.50
More about Orlando Meats
SANDWICHES
Orlando Meats
1035 Orlando Ave #105, Winter Park
|Popular items
|Shake Hands with Beef
|$12.00
roast beef, horseradish, shallots, provolone, new england roll
|The Medium Rare Burger
|$14.00
beef ground in-house, bacon xo sauce, garlic aioli, provolone, french roll. *served medium-rare only
|Unity
|$12.00
chicken wings, chili oil, blue cheese, fries 🌶️