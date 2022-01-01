Winter Park breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Winter Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Winter Park

The Briarpatch image

 

The Briarpatch

252 North Park Ave, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Grits$5.25
Raspberry & Lemon Cream Pancakes$15.50
French Toast$16.50
More about The Briarpatch
Orlando Meats image

SANDWICHES

Orlando Meats

1035 Orlando Ave #105, Winter Park

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shake Hands with Beef$12.00
roast beef, horseradish, shallots, provolone, new england roll
The Medium Rare Burger$14.00
beef ground in-house, bacon xo sauce, garlic aioli, provolone, french roll. *served medium-rare only
Unity$12.00
chicken wings, chili oil, blue cheese, fries 🌶️
More about Orlando Meats
Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co. image

 

Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co.

118 S Park Ave, Winter Park

Avg 4.4 (867 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa's White Christmas$10.49
More about Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Winter Park

Lentil Soup

Brisket

Chicken Tikka Masala

Baklava

Garlic Naan

Samosa

Chicken Tikka

Naan

Map

More near Winter Park to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston