Winter Park sandwich spots you'll love

Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen

2005 Mizell Avenue, Winter Park

Avg 4.6 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$6.00
Niman Ranch Bacon, Lake Meadows Egg
Poblano Fajita$11.50
Roasted Poblanos, Caramelized Onions, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro Crema
Egg & Cheese Sandwich (V)$5.25
Lake Meadows Egg & Your Choice of Cheese
Orlando Meats image

SANDWICHES

Orlando Meats

1035 Orlando Ave #105, Winter Park

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shake Hands with Beef$12.00
roast beef, horseradish, shallots, provolone, new england roll
The Medium Rare Burger$14.00
beef ground in-house, bacon xo sauce, garlic aioli, provolone, french roll. *served medium-rare only
Unity$12.00
chicken wings, chili oil, blue cheese, fries 🌶️
Toasted image

 

Toasted

1945 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fig & Goat$7.29
Havarti, Goat cheese, mission fig, basil, honey
Truffle Fries$2.99
French fries tossed with truffle oil & rosemary
Braised Brisket$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
