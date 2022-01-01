Winter Park sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Winter Park
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen
2005 Mizell Avenue, Winter Park
|Popular items
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
Niman Ranch Bacon, Lake Meadows Egg
|Poblano Fajita
|$11.50
Roasted Poblanos, Caramelized Onions, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro Crema
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich (V)
|$5.25
Lake Meadows Egg & Your Choice of Cheese
SANDWICHES
Orlando Meats
1035 Orlando Ave #105, Winter Park
|Popular items
|Shake Hands with Beef
|$12.00
roast beef, horseradish, shallots, provolone, new england roll
|The Medium Rare Burger
|$14.00
beef ground in-house, bacon xo sauce, garlic aioli, provolone, french roll. *served medium-rare only
|Unity
|$12.00
chicken wings, chili oil, blue cheese, fries 🌶️