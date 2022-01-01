Cake in Winter Park
Winter Park restaurants that serve cake
Black Bean Deli: Winter Park
1346 North Orange Avenue, Winter Park
|Rum Cake
|$4.50
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen
1965 Aloma Ave, Winter Park
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$8.00
dark chocolate mousse, valrhona chocolate crust
The Glass Knife
276 South Orlando Avenue, Winter Park
|Red Velvet Classic Cake
|$85.00
Vibrant red, cocoa-infused cake layered with delectable cheesecake and rich cream cheese icing, then topped with our own house-made buttercream and garnished with a swirl of gilded sprinkles and edible 23-karat gold flakes. This is a four-layer 8" round (serving 12-14 Guests)
|Carrot Bunny Petite Cake
|$11.00
[𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝟯 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬: 𝗙𝗿𝗶 𝟰/𝟭𝟱 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝘂 𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝟰/𝟭𝟳] Wonderfully spiced carrot cake layered and topped with pineapple buttercream and pineapple jam, whimsically finished with bright confetti sprinkles and a cute white chocolate bunny novelty. This is an individual-sized cake for one Guest.