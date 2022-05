[𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝟯 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬: 𝗙𝗿𝗶 𝟰/𝟭𝟱 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝘂 𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝟰/𝟭𝟳] Wonderfully spiced carrot cake layered and topped with pineapple buttercream and pineapple jam, whimsically finished with bright confetti sprinkles and a cute white chocolate bunny novelty. This is an individual-sized cake for one Guest.