Chicken sandwiches in Winter Park
Winter Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen
2005 Mizell Avenue, Winter Park
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, House Made Ranch, Sharp Cheddar, Seasonal Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on Wheat Bun
More about Friendly Confines
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS
Friendly Confines
3088 Aloma Ave, Winter Park
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Marinated Chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun! Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
|APPLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Marinated Chicken topped with Applewood Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun! Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear