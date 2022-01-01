Cobb salad in Winter Park
Winter Park restaurants that serve cobb salad
Swine & Sons: Winter Park
669 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, smoked pecans, & bleu cheese tossed with buttermilk vinaigrette. Topped with hard boiled egg & avocado. Additional items available to add on.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS
Friendly Confines
3088 Aloma Ave, Winter Park
|COBB SALAD
|$13.99
Lettuce topped with Tomato, Cheese, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Cukes, Black Olives and your Protein and Dressing of choice on the side!