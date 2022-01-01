Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Winter Park

Go
Winter Park restaurants
Toast

Winter Park restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Briarpatch image

 

The Briarpatch

252 North Park Ave, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad with Chicken$19.95
More about The Briarpatch
Swine & Sons: Winter Park image

 

Swine & Sons: Winter Park

669 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, smoked pecans, & bleu cheese tossed with buttermilk vinaigrette. Topped with hard boiled egg & avocado. Additional items available to add on.
More about Swine & Sons: Winter Park
Friendly Confines image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS

Friendly Confines

3088 Aloma Ave, Winter Park

Avg 4.4 (2352 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$13.99
Lettuce topped with Tomato, Cheese, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Cukes, Black Olives and your Protein and Dressing of choice on the side!
More about Friendly Confines

Browse other tasty dishes in Winter Park

Curry

Tacos

Cheese Fries

French Fries

Cookies

Lentil Soup

Calamari

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Winter Park to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston