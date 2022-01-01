Lentil soup in Winter Park

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine image

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

108 South Park Avenue, Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (4172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Salad$11.95
Romaine hearts, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper & feta cheese with a vinaigrette
Lavas$4.95
Our signature, baked-to-order bread creation.
Highly recommended for
all soups & appetizers
Chicken Saute$21.95
Tender pieces of chicken breast seasoned with herbs & spices and sautéed with fresh onions, red
& green bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of lemon, tomato or rich cream sauce and rice pilaf.
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Moghul

401 N. Semoran Blvd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes and green peas.
Chana Masala$12.00
Chickpeas cooked with onions and exotic spices.
Naan$3.00
A light and fluffy bread .
More about Moghul
Red Lentil Soup image

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

547 North Virginia Avenue, Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (4172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Lentil Soup$6.50
A vegetarian blend of red lentils, Turkish seasonings & fresh herbs
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

