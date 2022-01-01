Tacos in Winter Park
Tin and Taco Winter Park
223 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
|Solo Taco
|$4.25
One taco of your choice
|Three Tacos
|$12.50
Mix and Match Three Tacos
|Two Tacos
|$8.50
More about Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park)
Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park)
2103 West Fairbanks Avenue, Winter Park
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.25
Slow Roasted Adobo Pork on a trompo (Vertical split), jalapeno crema, arbol crema, onion, cilantro, lime (Optional pinneaple)
CURRENT: Only offering Tuesday, Friday, and Saturdays, each day until we sell out.
|Pollo Con Mole Rojo Taco
|$4.49
Shredded Chicken, Sesame, Pepitas, Cilantro, Red Onion. (contains nuts/seeds) (Mole Rojo Contains Pork)
|Fried Avo-Taco
|$4.49
Panko Breaded & Fried Avoacdo, Cabbage, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro Crema, Cilantro, Queso Cotija, Salsa Roja (VGTN)