Veggie rolls in Winter Park

Winter Park restaurants
Winter Park restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Thai Place Restaurant

501 North Orlando Ave, Winter Park

Takeout
Veggie Summer Rolls$5.99
Spring mix, rice noodles, basil, lettuce, wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
More about Thai Place Restaurant
Asia Kitchen

5405 Lake Howell Rd, Winter Park

TakeoutDelivery
Veggie spring roll with sweet chilli sauce (3) (HH)$3.00
Crispy goldenly fried Veggie Spring rolls (3) with Sweet Chilli sauce on the side
Veggie Spring Rolls (3)$5.00
minced veggie in the rice wrapper, crispy and golden fried; served with sweet chilli sauce on the side.
More about Asia Kitchen

