Veggie rolls in Winter Park
Winter Park restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Thai Place Restaurant
501 North Orlando Ave, Winter Park
|Veggie Summer Rolls
|$5.99
Spring mix, rice noodles, basil, lettuce, wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
Asia Kitchen
5405 Lake Howell Rd, Winter Park
|Veggie spring roll with sweet chilli sauce (3) (HH)
|$3.00
Crispy goldenly fried Veggie Spring rolls (3) with Sweet Chilli sauce on the side
|Veggie Spring Rolls (3)
|$5.00
minced veggie in the rice wrapper, crispy and golden fried; served with sweet chilli sauce on the side.