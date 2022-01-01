Winters restaurants you'll love

Must-try Winters restaurants

Buckhorn Steakhouse image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckhorn Steakhouse

2 Main St, Winters

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
RAW-CHAR ROASTED TRI TIP BY THE POUND.
Reserve now, pay when you come in! 10.95/lb. Our signature Char Roasted Tri Tip varies in weight typically ranging from 2-3.3lbs. Marinated and charred over fruit wood. Perfect for grilling or throwing in your oven. And don't worry-they come with cooking instructions!
OR WE CAN COOK IT FOR YOU.
For an additional $10. Just select the cook temp.
Yolo Prime Dinner$20.00
4oz of our Certified Angus Beef Char Roast Sirloin Tri-Tip. 3 Bone-in Pork Ribs and a quarter Smoked Chicken. Served with a small side of yummy beans, Mac & Cheese, and a cornbread muffin.
Prime Steakhouse Burger$16.00
10oz House ground Prime Certified Angus Beef top sirloin and ribeye, brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, with your choice of side
Green River Brewing & Taproom image

 

Green River Brewing & Taproom

4513 Putah Creek Rd, Winters

Avg 4.6 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzels$10.00
Kids Cheese Burger$5.99
Cheesesteak$16.00
Preserve image

 

Preserve

200 Railroad Ave, Winters

Avg 4.3 (2015 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butter Lettuce Salad$16.00
green goddess dressing, avocado, satsuma mandarin, prosciutto, crispy alliums
Burger$21.00
half pound chuck blend, Highway 1 fontina, secret sauce, bibb lettuce, caramelized onions, fries
Mac & Cheese$15.00
elbow pasta, Highway 1 fontina, Vella dry jack, herbed bread crumb, smoked olive oil, chive
Putah Creek Cafe image

PIZZA

Putah Creek Cafe

1 Main St, Winters

Avg 4.6 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips/Fries$8.00
Fried chicken strips (3) & fries, served with ranch dressing.
California Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, special sauce, avocado and jack cheese. Served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Spicy mayo, pickles, brioche bun. Served with fries
Restaurant banner

 

Carboni's

316 Railroad Ave., Winters

No reviews yet
Takeout
Polpette al Forno$11.00
ricotta meatballs, marinara, grilled toast
Insalata Tagliare$14.00
little gem lettuce, provolone, salame, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, artichokes, castelvetrano olives, grand padano, herbed vinaigrette
Capital 29 Burger$17.00
aioli, point reyes toma, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion ring, Patio 29 capital blend whiskey barbecue sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Hooby's Brewing Farm

9 E. Main Street, Suite J, Winters

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
