Winters restaurants you'll love

Reserve now, pay when you come in! 10.95/lb. Our signature Char Roasted Tri Tip varies in weight typically ranging from 2-3.3lbs. Marinated and charred over fruit wood. Perfect for grilling or throwing in your oven. And don't worry-they come with cooking instructions!

OR WE CAN COOK IT FOR YOU.

For an additional $10. Just select the cook temp.

