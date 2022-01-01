Winters American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Winters
Preserve
200 Railroad Ave, Winters
|Popular items
|Butter Lettuce Salad
|$16.00
green goddess dressing, avocado, satsuma mandarin, prosciutto, crispy alliums
|Burger
|$21.00
half pound chuck blend, Highway 1 fontina, secret sauce, bibb lettuce, caramelized onions, fries
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
elbow pasta, Highway 1 fontina, Vella dry jack, herbed bread crumb, smoked olive oil, chive
PIZZA
Putah Creek Cafe
1 Main St, Winters
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Strips/Fries
|$8.00
Fried chicken strips (3) & fries, served with ranch dressing.
|California Burger
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, special sauce, avocado and jack cheese. Served with fries
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Spicy mayo, pickles, brioche bun. Served with fries
Carboni's
316 Railroad Ave., Winters
|Popular items
|Polpette al Forno
|$11.00
ricotta meatballs, marinara, grilled toast
|Insalata Tagliare
|$14.00
little gem lettuce, provolone, salame, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, artichokes, castelvetrano olives, grand padano, herbed vinaigrette
|Capital 29 Burger
|$17.00
aioli, point reyes toma, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion ring, Patio 29 capital blend whiskey barbecue sauce