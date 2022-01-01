Winters American restaurants you'll love

Winters restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Winters

Preserve image

 

Preserve

200 Railroad Ave, Winters

Avg 4.3 (2015 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butter Lettuce Salad$16.00
green goddess dressing, avocado, satsuma mandarin, prosciutto, crispy alliums
Burger$21.00
half pound chuck blend, Highway 1 fontina, secret sauce, bibb lettuce, caramelized onions, fries
Mac & Cheese$15.00
elbow pasta, Highway 1 fontina, Vella dry jack, herbed bread crumb, smoked olive oil, chive
More about Preserve
Putah Creek Cafe image

PIZZA

Putah Creek Cafe

1 Main St, Winters

Avg 4.6 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Strips/Fries$8.00
Fried chicken strips (3) & fries, served with ranch dressing.
California Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, special sauce, avocado and jack cheese. Served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Spicy mayo, pickles, brioche bun. Served with fries
More about Putah Creek Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Carboni's

316 Railroad Ave., Winters

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Polpette al Forno$11.00
ricotta meatballs, marinara, grilled toast
Insalata Tagliare$14.00
little gem lettuce, provolone, salame, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, artichokes, castelvetrano olives, grand padano, herbed vinaigrette
Capital 29 Burger$17.00
aioli, point reyes toma, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion ring, Patio 29 capital blend whiskey barbecue sauce
More about Carboni's

