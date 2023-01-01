Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Winters

Go
Winters restaurants
Toast

Winters restaurants that serve fish and chips

Buckhorn Steakhouse image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckhorn Steakhouse

2 Main St, Winters

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
Fish n Chips$32.00
2 beer battered rockfish fillets (16oz), fries, house slaw
More about Buckhorn Steakhouse
Green River Brewing & Taproom image

 

Green River Brewing & Taproom

4513 Putah Creek Rd, Winters

Avg 4.6 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
fish and chips$18.99
More about Green River Brewing & Taproom

Browse other tasty dishes in Winters

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chopped Salad

Salmon

Muffins

Pies

Cheesecake

Map

More near Winters to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston