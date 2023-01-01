Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Winters
/
Winters
/
Fish And Chips
Winters restaurants that serve fish and chips
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckhorn Steakhouse
2 Main St, Winters
Avg 4.4
(1802 reviews)
Fish n Chips
$32.00
2 beer battered rockfish fillets (16oz), fries, house slaw
More about Buckhorn Steakhouse
Green River Brewing & Taproom
4513 Putah Creek Rd, Winters
Avg 4.6
(730 reviews)
fish and chips
$18.99
More about Green River Brewing & Taproom
