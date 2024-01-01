Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Winters

Go
Winters restaurants
Toast

Winters restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Preserve

200 Railroad Ave, Winters

Avg 4.3 (2015 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Potato Gnocchi$26.00
celery root puree, mushrooms, asparagus
More about Preserve
Item pic

PIZZA

Putah Creek Cafe

1 Main St, Winters

Avg 4.6 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Gnocchi$15.00
deep fried gnocchi, house made pesto, parmesan, pine nuts, balsamic aioli
More about Putah Creek Cafe

