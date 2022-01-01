Pies in Winters

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buckhorn Steakhouse image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckhorn Steakhouse

2 Main St, Winters

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
Mudd Pie$8.00
More about Buckhorn Steakhouse
Putah Creek Cafe image

PIZZA

Putah Creek Cafe

1 Main St, Winters

Avg 4.6 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice$6.00
Dutch Apple Pie Slice$6.00
Mixed Berry Pie Slice$6.00
More about Putah Creek Cafe

