Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Winters
/
Winters
/
Pies
Winters restaurants that serve pies
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckhorn Steakhouse
2 Main St, Winters
Avg 4.4
(1802 reviews)
Mudd Pie
$8.00
More about Buckhorn Steakhouse
PIZZA
Putah Creek Cafe
1 Main St, Winters
Avg 4.6
(1741 reviews)
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice
$6.00
Dutch Apple Pie Slice
$6.00
Mixed Berry Pie Slice
$6.00
More about Putah Creek Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Winters
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Cheese Pizza
Caesar Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon
Cheesecake
Tagliatelle
More near Winters to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Vacaville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Davis
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
West Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Benicia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston