Steak frites in Winters

Winters restaurants
Winters restaurants that serve steak frites

Preserve

200 Railroad Ave, Winters

Avg 4.3 (2015 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$29.00
7oz Skirt steak, chimichurri, fries
More about Preserve
Putah Creek Cafe image

PIZZA

Putah Creek Cafe

1 Main St, Winters

Avg 4.6 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$15.00
Charred tri tip, steak sauce, french fries, rosemary bleu cheese aioli
More about Putah Creek Cafe

