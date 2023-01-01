Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak frites in
Winters
/
Winters
/
Steak Frites
Winters restaurants that serve steak frites
Preserve
200 Railroad Ave, Winters
Avg 4.3
(2015 reviews)
Steak Frites
$29.00
7oz Skirt steak, chimichurri, fries
More about Preserve
PIZZA
Putah Creek Cafe
1 Main St, Winters
Avg 4.6
(1741 reviews)
Steak Frites
$15.00
Charred tri tip, steak sauce, french fries, rosemary bleu cheese aioli
More about Putah Creek Cafe
