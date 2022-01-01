Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Winters

Go
Winters restaurants
Toast

Winters restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Putah Creek Cafe image

PIZZA

Putah Creek Cafe

1 Main St, Winters

Avg 4.6 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Tagliatelle$24.00
tagliatelle, asparagus, english peas, green garlic, pancetta, basil, grana padano
More about Putah Creek Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Carboni's

316 Railroad Ave., Winters

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$22.00
san marzano tomato, grana padano
More about Carboni's

Browse other tasty dishes in Winters

Salmon

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Winters to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston