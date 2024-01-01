Pretzels in Winterville
More about Tiebreakers Winterville
Tiebreakers Winterville
2582 Railroad St, Winterville
|SEA SALT PRETZEL BITES
|$8.35
Salted pretzel bites served with beer mustard.
More about Meating Ground Cafe
Meating Ground Cafe
4810 Old Tar Road, Winterville
|Fancy Bologna "Italian Style"
|$10.00
Hoagie, Mortadella (Bologna), Pesto, Ricotta, Mozzarella...Served Hot and Toasted
|Virginia Ham & Swiss on a Pretzel Roll
|$12.75
Lusty Monk Mustard, Fried Onions, Virginia Ham and Swiss Cheese
|St Patty's Day Ruben
|$16.00
Marbled Rye, Saurkraut, Corned Beef, Housemade Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese