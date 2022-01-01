Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Winthrop
/
Winthrop
/
Calamari
Winthrop restaurants that serve calamari
90 Degrees
77 Revere St, Winthrop
No reviews yet
Crispy Fried Calamari
$15.00
Served with our tomato marmalade, cherry peppers and a caper aioli
More about 90 Degrees
Thai Taki
Michaels Mall, Winthrop
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$10.95
with spicy mayo
More about Thai Taki
